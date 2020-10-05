Repairs to Thunder Bay courthouse ongoing, no timeline for reopening

The Thunder Bay courthouse remains closed, with no immediate timeline for reopening, nearly three months after a fire.

The courthouse has been closed since a fire broke out in the main electrical room on the building's seventh floor on Oct. 4.

The incident caused water damage to part of the building, necessitating repairs.

"Significant progress is being made to return to normal operations, but at this time, there is no estimated reopening date," a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General said last week.

The Superior Court of Justice has been operating at the Courthouse Hotel on Camelot Street, which was its previous location prior to the opening of the new courthouse in 2014. The manslaughter trial against Brayden Bushby was among the cases heard at the temporary venue.

The Ontario Court of Justice is operating at the Valhalla Inn. Both levels of court have also been operating remotely.

Counter service has been temporarily relocated to the provincial government building on Red River Road.