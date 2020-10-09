Temporary courtrooms in use while repairs continue at Thunder Bay Courthouse

Temporary courtrooms in two Thunder Bay hotels are in operation as repairs continue at the Thunder Bay Courthouse, which was damaged in a fire last month.

A spokesperson for Ontario's attorney general said Thursday three temporary courtrooms at the Valhalla Inn have been in operation since Nov. 9 and are hosting in-person family and criminal court proceedings, as well as preliminary inquiries.

Another temporary courtroom at the former Camelot Street courthouse, which is now a hotel, is also being used, as is an alternate courtroom at Victoriaville mall.

Both the Superior Court of Justice and Ontario Court of Justice continue to operate remotely, as well, and counter service is available at 189 Red River Road from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.

The temporary courtrooms were put into use following an electrical fire on the seventh floor of the Thunder Bay Courthouse on Brodie Street in early October, which caused heavy damage.