Thunder Bay Country Club condominiums slated for fall construction start

Work on a condominium project, stalled for years along one of Thunder Bay's busiest thoroughfares, could re-start this fall.

Construction on The Residence at TBCC, or the Thunder Bay Country Club, was originally started in 2012. The project stopped and started many times, dealing with new contractors and developers, as well as a stop work order after a worker was killed on site in the early phases of construction.

Those delays are now hopefully a thing of the past, said Doug Coppin, the developer and owner of The Residence.

"It's definitely going to get done. You have to get through the bureaucracy. We did get a city building permit last March. That took time. Then, with the COVID thing, that set back the bankers and everything else that is now online, and we're ready to go."

Coppin took over the development in January 2017. He said about $7 million has been spent on the foundation itself, including heating it through the winters, while another $3 million has been spent on site preparation.

"The foundation has been totally certified by engineers. It's hoarded in, and heated for the winter, and it's in A-1 shape. There's no work to be done in the foundation. Everything has been corrected."

Coppin said Finnway General Contractor Inc., has been hired to complete the job, with work slated to start this fall, weather permitting.

Work on the six floor, 109-unit building will take between 18 and 24 months to complete, he said.

The latest the job would start, Coppin said, was the spring of 2021, if work cannot start before the winter.

"It definitely would be going up then."