Construction at The Residence at the Thunder Bay Country Club will slow down over the winter, as the developer works to secure a new general contractor.

The company that built the foundation for the project is unable to continue building the structure to completion, said Doug Coppin, the developer of the condominiums.

The condominium project, with 109 units, has been under construction since 2012. There have been financial issues, as well as problems with general contractors that have delayed the project.

Coppin told CBC News the former general contractor did not meet all of the requirements of Tarion, the group that offers new home warranties in Ontario, to complete the project.

Coppin said he is finalizing an agreement to work with a local general contractor, who will finish off construction.

It means people who have reserved a unit in the building will now have to wait until late 2020, or early 2021 to move in. Coppin said it would take between 18 and 24 months to complete construction on the building, and he anticipates construction to begin in the spring of 2019.

Coppin said the foundation, which is now complete, will be heated throughout the winter with some work taking place inside the enclosed structure.

There were also numerous issues to be dealt with involving the city's committee of adjustment before construction could begin, he said.

Coppin said of the 109 units, 91 are reserved, with 18 still available.