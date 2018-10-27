Three long-time Thunder Bay city councillors end political career after 2018 election

There are a number of familiar faces returning to the Thunder Bay city council table, but there are also some long-time politicians who say they will now retire.

Coun. Larry Herbert came in sixth in the at-large race in the 2018 municipal election on Monday, Oct. 22, narrowly missing his fourth term as a city councillor.

"I lost my first time and it means I'll lose my last time," Herbert told CBC News. "There's a lot of good candidates, so I'm not disappointed either way."

He'll continue to run his small business, he said, while volunteering for various committees around the community.

However, before Hebert's position as a city councillor ends, he said there are a few projects he would like to see completed.

"Certainly, I'd love to see the Boulevard Lake dam done in this term of council, two bike-paths or multi-use trails along Memorial and along the waterfront, and I'd like to see both Balmoral and Golf Links Road, completed to where they are suppose to be completed to," Herbert said.

Westfort ward councillor Joe Virdiramo will also not be returning to council chambers this fall, as he was defeated by Kristen Oliver by more than 1000 votes.

"I've been there for a number of years [and] I'm proud of what I've done," Virdiramo said. "There were two good candidates [and] the general public wanted a change and I support the change."

He said he won't be running again, however, he is looking forward to the next four years in Thunder Bay.

Mayoral candidate Iain Angus came in third on Monday with more than 5000 votes.

"I'm quite surprised to be honest with you. I thought I would do much better than I've done," Angus said.

"Clearly all the support that was articulated to me, either didn't make it in or wasn't quite accurate."

He said although he will also be ending his political career in November, he's confident the new council and mayor will be able to take on the challenges facing Thunder Bay and "move the community forward."

"I think one of the strengths of this campaign, is that the top three vote-getters were all talking about the same issues —community safety, infrastructure and growing the community," Angus said.

Angus said although he will not hold an elected office, he will still continue to contribute to the community by volunteering his time as a member in various city committees.