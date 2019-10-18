Thunder Bay, Ont., City Councillor Albert Aiello, who represents the McIntyre ward, has been found to be in a conflict of interest by the city's integrity commissioner for taking part in deliberations over a proposed Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS) transitional housing facility on Junot Avenue.

Aiello also serves as the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay, which would be a neighbour to the proposed facility.

Aiello and Coun. Brian McKinnon have also been found to be in violation of Rule 15 of the city's Code of Conduct, which states that members of council shall not actively undermine the implementation of council's decisions.

The ruling stems from a complaint filed by a Thunder Bay resident following a meeting held at the Boys and Girls Clubs on June 20.

The meeting was highly charged and featured exchanges described by some as racist, according to the report, authored by Brian Tario of MNP.

It was billed as an information session about the facility, and was hosted by Coun. McKinnon with Coun. Aiello in attendance as the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs, Tario wrote. No city administrative staff were in attendance, the meeting was not an official ward meeting, no formal city information was made available, and nobody from Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services was present at the event.

'Disqualifying interest'

"In discussions with Councillors McKinnon and Aiello it is clear they are opposed to this proposed development (transitional housing) being located adjacent to the Boys and Girls Club, and that was their position at the meeting," Tario wrote.

Council had previously approved the sale of the property on Junot Avenue to the OAHS subject to zoning bylaw amendments.

The Municipal Conflict of Interest Act bars councillors with a pecuniary interest in a matter from taking part in a discussion or vote on the matter. A councillor must also declare their conflict of interest prior to any consideration of the issue.

Tario ruled that Aiello has a "disqualifying interest" in the OAHS development, which is defined in the city's code of conduct as, "a matter that, by virtue of the relationship between the Member of Council and other persons or bodies associated with the matter, is of such a nature that reasonable persons fully informed of the facts would believe that the Member of Council could not participate impartially in the decision-making processes related to the matter."

Tario ruled that Aiello and McKinnon violated Rule 15 of the code of conduct by publicly stating that they are in opposition to a previous decision made by council.

Tario has recommended that Aiello not participate in any vote dealing with the OAHS project.

Council has 90 days to respond to the report, which will be introduced as new business on Monday night.