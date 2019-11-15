Former Thunder Bay, Ont., city councillor charged with attempted murder

A former Thunder Bay City Councillor is due back in court next month on a charge of attempted murder.

During a appearance in bail court on Friday morning, Larry Hebert, 72, was remanded into custody.

He's scheduled to appear in court again on December 16.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred at a residence on Thunder Bay's south side on Thursday afternoon.

Initially, police said officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Vickers Street South at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday due to a "serious incident."

On Friday, police provided more detail about the matter, saying officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Vickers Street South with reports of a disturbance.

Responding officers learned an altercation had taken place inside the residence, and a male had attacked another individual inside the home.

Police said the victim was also threatened during the attack. The victim was able to flee to a neighbouring home and called 911.

The accused was subsequently arrested, police said.

Details of the matter are subject to a publication ban.

Hebert served three terms on Thunder Bay City Council.

He was defeated in the councillor-at-large race last year.