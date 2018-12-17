Thunder Bay city council asks for outdoor amenities to be reopened

Thunder Bay's mayor says the province is sending mixed messages when it comes determining the risk of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.

Bill Mauro presented a motion on Monday night at city council — which passed unanimously — to ask the province to allow outdoor recreation activities like tennis and golf to be allowed in parts of the province that have a lower number of COVID cases.

Virtually all outdoor recreation activities were banned by the province on Friday, in an effort to slow down COVID-19 transmissions. The province walked back one activity, allowing playgrounds to open on Saturday.

Mauro said if the province is going to prioritize vaccinating people in designated 'hot spots', but not allow recreation in any part of the province, that causes confusion.

"Then it says to me you should be sharing vaccines with us equitably. If that's not the case, if you're not going to share the vaccines equitably, to me it's implying we do not share the same risk that other hot spots in the province do."

Mauro said he wants the province to go back to its regional framework, to allow for more outdoor activities, including tennis and golf.

"I certainly hope they'll consider it. They're individual sports. The clubhouses don't need to be open. You show up, you pay through a window and you can walk right out to the first tee, or you walk right out to the tennis court."

"They fit well last year, we have some history with this. We went into May last year when these sorts of activities were allowed, and to me, it seems like, certainly Thunder Bay we're in the same position we were in last year, and I think it's really important that where we can, these activities be allowed to operate."

Mauro said if there were a sudden spike in infections, he would be fine with those activities being shuttered, but would also expect the province to then allocate more vaccines to the Thunder Bay district.