Just a handful of meetings remain for the 2014-2018 term of Thunder Bay city council, with light agendas for the next few meetings.

Council will hear Monday night how the budget is on track for a $3.6 million surplus by the end of the year. The variance shows an overall positive figure of 1.4 per cent.

In a report from administration, savings were found in what was spent on insurance, as well as in legal services, and the city paid less for electricity than anticipated.

Revenues were also up on penalties and interest, as well as vacancy savings from many city departments.

The city noted it also received additional funding from the province for long-term care operations.

Indoor turf

Council is expected to approve $40,000 for preliminary funding for its expressions of interest for the proposed indoor turf facility at Chapples Park.

Council already approved the funding, but an additional approval is needed to move the money from one account to another.

In other council news, Coun. Larry Hebert will bring forward a Notice of Motion to make a change to the newly implemented Vehicle for Hire by-law.

The change would see the cost of registering a vehicle, like a taxi or ride sharing vehicle halved to $50, while also making the registration current for two years. The present by-law has the registration valid for only one year.

Administration wants to wait at least a year before making changes to the rules, and also has concerns about losing revenue, nearly 80 per cent of its projected income, if the fees are reduced.

Freedom of the City

Finally, council will also look at declaring Nov. 4 as Freedom of the City for a number of local military units, including the HMCS Griffon, 18 Field Ambulance and Lake Superior Scottish Regiment.

The declaration is meant to honour those who have served Canada, as well as provide recognition to the local service units.

The day will be capped off with a parade starting at 1 p.m. at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.