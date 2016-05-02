Thunder Bay city council to look at waterfront trail, Special Olympics results

City councillors in Thunder Bay will hear about the success of the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games on Monday night.

The games, which were held in the city earlier this year, drew 845 athletes from across the country, with an estimated economic impact of $6 million.

The athletes, along with supporters and coaches booked up 704 hotel rooms for the week they were in the city.

Financially, the games posted a surplus of nearly $116,000. Most of that surplus, about $82,000, will go to the Special Olympics Thunder Bay chapter.

Waterfront trail

Council will also determine if it wants administration to come back with a report on how to develop the proposed waterfront trail.

The trail would run from Fisherman's Park at Current River to the Mission Marsh Conservation Area.

The 17 kilometre trail has only been completed in the one km section running through Prince Arthur's Landing.

The resolution, drafted by Coun. Aldo Ruberto, would have administration come up with a timeline and costing plan on how to build one kilometre of the trail every year.

If approved, administration would have the plan ready by June 2021.