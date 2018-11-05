Light agenda for Thunder Bay city council on Monday night

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont. have three meetings left in their term — with a light agenda on tap for Monday night.

Council will look at approving curb and gutter work on Mountdale Avenue between Mary St. and the dead end, as well as on Tungsten Street between Alloy Drive and Central Avenue.

The cost is minimal for the city, with the majority of the cost for the construction being passed onto local property owners.

A development on John Street Road near Moore Avenue is also on the agenda, with council slated to approve the lot for 17 units, which will be a combination of apartments and townhouses. The property backs onto the McIntyre River.

The Mayor's Community Safety Awards will also get presented on Monday night to six groups and individuals. The annual awards will get presented during council, with a reception held beforehand.

Council will also receive an update on Thunder Bay's Climate Adaptation Strategy, highlighting what has been accomplished, including the development of 18 low-impact design areas for stormwater.

Finally, administration recommends entering into extension agreements for property owners who have not paid their taxes. One building, at the corner of Syndicate Avenue South and Donald Street East, is in arrears by $88,500.

City council starts its meeting at 6:30 p.m.