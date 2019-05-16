Size of city council, emerald ash borer, conservatory top Thunder Bay council agenda

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., have a lengthy agenda to get through on Monday night, which includes determining if voters in the 2022 municipal election should have a say in reducing the size of council.

Coun. Peng You wants council to put a question on the ballot, asking, "Are you in favour of a smaller city council, one made up of 8 councillors elected at-large and one mayor elected at-large?"

The composition of city council, currently 12 councillors and a mayor, of which seven are ward councillors and five are at-large, was last changed in 1985. At that time, the at-large system was developed, by having only one councillor per ward.

The request comes after council decided in November 2020 to have the city clerk's office determine the best way forward, if changes are to be made to the composition of council.

The report from the clerk's office will not come until 2023, after the next municipal election.

Emerald ash borer

Council will also hear how administration is slated to change its emerald ash borer strategy, which will result in more ash trees being cut down.

The strategy, developed five years ago, was slated to have 1,700 ash trees injected with a biopesticide to control the invasive species. An update to council said only 850 trees will now be saved by the end of the strategy, which was given a four year extension to 2030.

"It is becoming increasingly challenging to find sufficient ash trees eligible for treatment in order to meet the original program target of 1,700 trees (850 annually). This is due to losses related to infrastructure conflicts, damages due to weather events, and changing assessment values," the report to council stated.

The city said ash tree mortality is lower than expected, although the emerald ash borer is in the city, and will continue to kill trees. Traps for the invasive pest have shown a higher population of the bug on the city's south side.

The city did say if 850 ash trees are kept, forestry staff can keep up with the required injections "in perpetuity."

Conservatory

Councillors have already approved, in principle, a major renovation to the city's conservatory.

On Monday, the decision on how to fund the project will being, starting with moving $1.4 million from the Renew Thunder Bay fund to help support the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund application.

The fund required matching city funds — with the move this year making the project construction-ready for 2022.

The overall conservatory project will cost between $3.96 and $4.67 million, which includes numerous efficiency upgrades, structural work, accessibility changes, and modifications to the building's east wing.

A report from city administration says repairs to the Thunder Bay Conservatory that need to take place include new glazing, heating, structural work, and improving accessibility. (thunderbay.ca)

Other future plans include improvements to parking lots, greenspace, and a potential coffee bar in the facility.

Cameras, cameras, cameras

Council will also hear on Monday about an expansion of the Eye on the Street program.

The current camera roster of 13, in both the north and south cores, could be expanded to 20 cameras, which would include locations near the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway.

The program is being expanded in part due to a $200,000 provincial grant, which must be spent by the end of August.

The project will undergo a privacy assessment from the Information and Privacy Commissioner, to determine any potential privacy issues with the cameras, which are meant to capture images in public places.

Council will also heard about a proposal from administration to install red light cameras at 10 potential intersections in the city. Fewer than 500 people took park in public consultation, online, with a slight majority, 50.7 per cent of respondents noting they would be in support of the program.

One alternate suggestion to the program would be to better manage the timing of traffic lights.

In 2019, city police issued 100 red light tickets.