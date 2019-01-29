Thunder Bay city council hears from heritage committee; receives budget suggestions

Thunder Bay's Heritage Advisory Committee wants city council to understand the importance of protecting the city's heritage, while also showing the role it plays in preserving the history and culture of the city.

Andrew Cotter, the Chair of the committee, told council on Monday night about the work the volunteer-based group does, which includes identifying sites and buildings of cultural as well as historical significance, documenting the specifics of the buildings and keeping track of them on the historical registry.

Generally, council appoints a member of city council to sit on the committee during their four year term, but this year, no member of council stepped forward to sit on the committee. It means decisions on some historical structures, such as Dease Pool, were made without consulting the committee, which said at first glance, holds some value to the history of Thunder Bay.

Still, Cotter said, the committee will move forward, looking at designating more areas from development which could impact the cultural aspect of aging neighbourhoods.

"Designate Vickers Park, followed by the Vickers Park neighbourhood, and also the Court St. ridge neighbourhood," he said.

"The plan would be to create heritage conservation districts, similar to what we have in place already for Waverly Park."

The Waverly Park heritage district, created in 1988, includes St. Patrick's Square, Connaught Square and churches as well as former schools in the neighbourhood.

Taxation issues

Council also heard from three citizens who want council to restore the post-budget public meeting, where people could come forward with suggestions, along with complaints, on how the city budget was handled.

While two of the presenters, Ron Balina and Henry Wojak wanted no tax increase, and specifically called out the city police force for a million-dollar increase, one other presenter had a specific idea on how to decrease the proposed tax levy.

"I do not agree with the new reserve created for the indoor facility because I believe we have more important priorities," said Frank Armiento.

He said he could not remember any politician campaigning on the creation of a "legacy project" as the indoor turf facility has been dubbed by Mayor Bill Mauro.

"The money set aside in the new reserve could be used to rebuild Dease Pool, which seems to be a bigger concern in the community," said Armiento.

Council is set to deliberate on the budget once again on Wednesday night.