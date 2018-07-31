Officials with Unifor, the union representing 65 striking workers at the Port Arthur Health Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., addressed city council members on Monday night.

The union asked council to send a letter to the physician-owned health centre, requesting the company's return to the bargaining table.

"In all honesty, we're somewhat frustrated to have to do this, to have to go to these lengths just to get an employer that will bargain in good faith," said Andy Savela, Unifor's director of health care.

The labour dispute, which has lasted over 100 days, is affecting more than just the striking workers, all of whom are women, said Katha Fortier, the assistant to Unifor's national president.

"Patients feel threatened because [the health centre] won't allow them to cancel appointments," she said. "They can't get through to cancel appointments, and then [the health centre] threatens that they'll be billed if they don't come to their appointments."

"It's a really unfortunate situation."

Some of the 65 women who are on strike at the Port Arthur Health Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., are joined by supporters during Monday night's meeting of Thunder Bay city council. (Jeff Walters/CBC )

Union looking at charges of 'bargaining in bad faith'

She also explained to council that the women "are on strike because the employer forced a collective agreement vote on what was their final offer, and have had nothing further to discuss with us at the bargaining table."

"They've absolutely refused outreach from the provincial mediator to come to the table, to try to have a discussion," said Fortier, adding that arbitration is not an option due to the provincial legislation governing health centres.

Savela noted that the union is looking at charging the health centre with "bargaining in bad faith because, on its face, if you refuse to even sit down and negotiate, how can it be said that you're bargaining in good faith?"

Thunder Bay city councillors agreed to send letters to both the union and the health centre urging both sides to get back to bargaining.