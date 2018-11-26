Monday night will be the last meeting for seven city councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., who were voted out, or announced they would not run in the 2018 municipal election.

Councillors Iain Angus, Larry Hebert, Frank Pullia, Paul Pugh, Linda Rydholm, Joe Virdiramo and Mayor Keith Hobbs will take part in their final meeting. Some have been on council for five terms.

Monday's meeting, among other presentations, will include administration highlighting what council has accomplished since 2015 in the strategic plan.

Administration said of the 21 goals identified by council, all have been addressed, to some degree. However, budgetary and human resource constraints mean some of the plan's facets have not been addressed, such as the downtown and neighbourhood strategy, as well as the Transit Master Plan.

Tax Sale

Council will also have to deal with some properties that were put up for tax sale in June 2018, but were not sold.

Two pieces of land, both of which are landlocked, did not receive any bids, so the city will absorb the properties into its portfolio.

One building, on Hardisty St. North, the former offices of the Bending Lake Iron Group, did not sell, however, the city needs to determine what it can do with the property, as there are federally registered liens on the building.

The 2018 tax sale stems from buildings first identified by the city in 2016 as being in arrears. There were originally 113 properties identified as being three years in arrears, but 100 of those property owners paid off their taxes.

The corporate report notes that extension agreements were reached with six other property owners, with one property being sold due to a tax sale. Two other owners paid up after their properties were advertised for sale.

Administration notes there is one remaining property that it is, "pursuing all viable collection options for this property."

Injured workers memorial

Council is also expected to approve the installation of a memorial plaque, honouring injured workers.

The bronze plaque will be installed at city hall, at a cost of just over $10,000. It will be installed as part of the 2020 capital budget.

City council will meet at 6:30 p.m.