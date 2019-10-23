Thunder Bay City Council to debate financial help due to COVID-19

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., are expected to vote Monday night to approve financial relief for taxpayers in the city because of the impact of COVID-19.

City staff have issued a report to council that makes numerous recommendations, including deferring the May 6 interim tax levy installment to July 8 and waiving the water penalty for water bills that are due April 14, May 15 and June 15.

It also recommends that the fee for non-sufficient funds related to tax and water payments be waived for 90 days and that the deadline to apply for tax and water credit programs for low income people be extended to Sept. 1.

The report suggests helping the business community by waiving business-related permit and license fees for three months and reducing sign permit fees by 25 per cent for one year.

In addition, it recommends that the city create a $235,000 emergency relief fund using money from its Stabilization Reserve Fund for recipients of its Community, Youth & Cultural funding.

Council directed administration to report Monday night on what could be done to reduce payments for those who are cash strapped during the pandemic.

Council will also receive a report from administration on delaying user fee increases which were approved during the 2020 budget process. The resolution, proposed by Coun. Rebecca Johnson was first brought forward last week, but was deferred to March 30.

Other changes include reducing the city transit schedule to its Sunday/Holiday schedule seven days a week. Transit is free until further notice, and passengers are asked to board the bus by the rear doors.

In other council business, administration wants approval for $35,000 for the city's poverty reduction strategy, food strategy and age-friendly strategy.

The money is already approved in the 2020 budget, and will be led by three community groups – the Lakehead Social Planning Council, EcoSuperior, and the Thunder Bay Age Friendly Strategy.

Council is also expected to approve about $560,000 in funding for four new ambulances. The vehicles would be manufactured by Crestline Coach Ltd, which has made other city EMS vehicles, and would be delivered by the end of 2020.

Superior North EMS has 38 vehicles, with the life expectancy of an ambulance running between six and nine years.