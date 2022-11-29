Community auditorium in Thunder Bay to operate on new 'arm's length' relationship with city

The Thunder Bay Community Auditorium's (TBCA) general manager is hopeful its newly-redefined relationship with the City of Thunder Bay will lead to more funding opportunities.

City council voted Monday to adopt an "arm's length" approach to its relationship with the TBCA, with the change formally going into effect on Jan. 1.

Trevor Hurtig, general manager for the TBCA, described the previous relationship between the facility and the municipality as "very convoluted."

"We were a little bit like a city department," Hurtig said, adding the city was doing a lot of the accounts payable and accounts receivable, and generating cheques for TBCA staff.

"At the same time, they didn't really have much control over what we were doing here when it came to booking shows and what have you, like a normal department would have," he said.

"What this [council decision] allows us to do is operate in a very clear fashion as an official non-profit corporation, with still strong support from the city."

City to enter 'modernized' lease with auditorium

The new agreement will see the city act as a landlord, and enter into what a report to council calls a "modernized" lease with the TBCA.

Under the deal, the city is paying off the TBCA's debt — most of which Hurtig says was accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic — and will provide a short-term $500,000 loan to the auditorium.

Thunder Bay city council approved the new relationship with the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium at its Dec. 12, 2022 meeting. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"The idea was that, okay, so we're going to start fresh, everything's good, but like most businesses starting up … money becomes very important," Hurtig said. "We need to make payroll out of the gate."

New agreement could lead to more grants

The new relationship between the city and auditorium will also hopefully allow them to be more successful when applying for arts grants, the general manager said.

"On a fairly regular basis [we were] being turned down for grants, because the perception was that we were just a city department," Hurtig said, adding they are currently waiting to hear back on some grant applications focused on capital improvements for the building nearing its 40th anniversary.

"We we want to make sure this is an investment that stays in the community," he said.

Ken Boshcoff, who recently joined the TBCA board as the city's newly elected mayor, said he fully supports the new arrangement and the auditorium's new independence.

"I've seen many other independent organizations really thrive on that model," he said.

Boshcoff agreed that the new relationship with the city should allow the TBCA to be more successful with grant applications.

"I think the reason that the funding agencies do that is so that they're not tied to municipal or decisions and whims," he said.

"So I think it's a good move."