City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., will deal with a number of issues Monday night, ranging from community centres to emergency plans.

Council will start off its meeting with a recommendation from administration to move $136,000 from a reserve fund into older adult programming. The money stems from a fundraising campaign that lasted until 2008, to renovate or build a new 55-Plus centre on the city's south side.

Plans to build the new facility never materialized, and programming from the former centre on Lincoln St., just off of Arthur St., was moved to the West Thunder Community Centre.

Other items at council tonight include an update on the city's plan to change the governance structure of community centres. The city did not release any information in advance on what would be said as part of the presentation.

Thunder Bay's Emergency Management Program and Emergency Plan will also receive an update, after the city was told by the Office of the Fire Marshal it was out of compliance.

The city will have to appoint a program coordinator and emergency information officer to once again be in compliance.

2018 candidates

Candidates in the 2018 municipal election are also part of the discussion Monday night, as eight candidates did not file their campaign financial reports with the city.

The reports were due March 29. Three candidates filed their reports late, within 30 days of the deadline. They had to submit a late filing fee of $500, which becomes property of the city. Those who filed late include:

Kevin Cernjul, mayoral candidate

Ashley Nurmela, McKellar ward candidate

Lori Paras, councillor at large candidate

Missing the deadline to file the report means candidates will be ineligible from running in the 2022 municipal election.

Those who did not file any paperwork include: