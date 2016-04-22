Trees, bike paths, traffic on Thunder Bay city council agenda

A possible tree-growing operation in Thunder Bay is among the items on the agenda of Monday's city council meeting.

Coun. Peng You is tabling a resolution asking administration to prepare a report on the feasibility of the northwestern Ontario city growing its own trees, as well as any revenues from such an operation, should it become a reality one day.

In the resolution, You stated he believes "the City of Thunder Bay has an opportunity to save money by growing its own trees from seedlings to large-caliper size which can be transplanted onto city boulevards and green spaces."

You said the city has yet to find a way to meet the goal of planting 100,000 new trees by 2050, which is proposed in the Thunder Bay Net-Zero strategy.

The conservatory could be an option, You's resolution states. Council recently approved a renewal of the facility, which will include an expansion of the conservatory's production greenhouses.

"Administration reported that this expansion could include the production of trees from seedlings to small- and large-caliper sized trees," You's resolution states. "However, at this time administration says there is no program

in place to meet the demand projected by the Net-Zero Strategy."

The resolution calls on administration to prepare a report on the estimated costs, and potential revenues, associated with building an orchard in the city, as well as growing trees in the conservatory's greenhouses.

If approved by council, the report would be due back by Dec. 20, for consideration in the 2022 budget process.

Also Monday, Coun. Cody Fraser will ask for administration to conduct a review of possible traffic-calming measures that could be implemented on Arthur Street.

"As the ward councillor for Neebing, residents are consistently advising that there are concerns related to speeding on Arthur Street not only with large trucks but also with regular motor vehicle traffic," Fraser wrote in the resolution. "As we have not yet proceeded forward with the designated truck route, it is my request to make an impactful change that will assist residents in feeling safer in the area."

The resolution asks for a report on traffic calming measures, such as a possible decrease in speed limits, on Arthur Street.

If council approves the resolution, a report would be due back by Dec. 6.

Trail safety standards needed

In another matter to be discussed Monday, Current River Coun. Andrew Foulds will ask administration to develop a standard for line painting on trails and walking paths.

"Thunder Bay residents are spending more time outdoors as result of the pandemic and recreational activities such as walking, biking and rollerblading have increased in popularity," the resolution says. "As a result walking paths and city trails are being used more frequently and by a variety of users."

However, there is some inconsistency with regards to safety measures, Foulds said.

"Some city trails and walking paths have divided lines and others do not," the resolution says. "When speaking with administration it is my understanding that there have been some loose guidelines that include painted lines on paths around corners or where there is a hill in order to best assist users and provide greater safety but that the City of Thunder Bay does not have a standard for the inclusion of painted lines on walking paths.

The resolution asks for a report on the matter to go back to council by March 7, 2022.