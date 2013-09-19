On-demand transit, council composition tops city council agenda

Thunder Bay Transit passengers who live in Parkdale or the Neebing area may have a new option for a ride in the coming months.

City councillors will hear Monday night about transit's potential on-demand service, which would come in effect for select areas of the city currently not served by transit, or with areas of low ridership.

The service could be provided in an area like Parkdale, said Transit Manager Brad Loroff, which currently has no bus service.

"It's an opportunity area for transit. That's where on-demand makes sense, to an area like that. It allows the transit agency just a little more flexibility to maintain service levels, and possibly provide even better service levels."

A report headed to council outlines additional areas, including the East End, areas serviced by bus route 4 Neebing, Fort William First Nation, as well as some retirement residences as potential areas for the on-demand service.

Loroff said it's difficult to say the exact financial impact on the transit budget, noting that testing the service is the only way to get concrete information on demand and ridership.

"The only example we have done right now is with the number four route," he said, noting after 6 p.m. during the pandemic, an on-demand service has been created. Riders in that area need to set up their ride a day before.

He said the on-demand service needs some technological help, with transit looking at implementing an app or electronic service to make booking rides easier. Administration is working with Routematch, a software created by Uber, to determine the best solution for the on-demand service.

Composition of council

City councillors will also debate and vote on a Notice of Motion, presented by Coun. You Peng You.

The notice would reverse a decision of council from nearly a year ago, where it directed the City Clerk's Office to review the boundaries of municipal wards, along with the composition of city council. That work would start in 2023, and be ready prior to the 2026 municipal election.

If the previous vote is overturned, by two-thirds majority of council, or nine votes, Coun. You noted in a memo to council, he would then present a potential plebiscite question, to be put on the 2022 municipal ballot.

"It is my belief that such a consultation would not provide council with sufficient information to make a determination of the will of the electorate in the matter of the elimination of the ward system," You wrote in a memo to council.

"On the other hand, I believe my plebiscite question will provide us with some definitive answers about the issue, one that has been the subject of considerable debate in the community for decades."

The question would be worded, You wrote, as, "Are you in favour of a smaller City Council, consisting of eight members of council elected at-large and one mayor elected at-large?"

The results of the plebiscite would be binding if turnout for the municipal election is 50 per cent or greater.