It took a marathon eight-hour budget session, but city councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., finally arrived at a municipal budget with which they were satisfied as the 2019 document passed its first crucial vote.

After a number of amendments to add and remove items from the budget, council voted early Thursday morning to accept having existing city taxpayers fund an increase in spending of 1.99 per cent over last year. That figure began at 2.95 per cent when council first started deliberating over the budget in early January.

One of the key decisions was whether to add just over $1 million to the police budget so the local force can begin addressing recommendations made by the Ontario Independent Police Review Director in his highly-critical report of the way city police have dealt with Indigenous people.

On Jan. 16, that decision was deferred to Monday's meeting.

When it came time to vote on the matter, all 12 councillors present supported the increase. Mayor Bill Mauro was not at the table.

"I've received a lot of commentary — and certainly we heard some public deputations about whether or not we should be making this kind of investment," said Coun. Andrew Foulds, adding that the increased funding will help police officers do their jobs better as well as work toward "that transformation that we really want."

"The answer was unequivocal: yes."

Support for the police budget increase also came from Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler. In a letter to city councillors dated Jan. 21, Fiddler wrote that "[Police] chief [Sylvie] Hauth cannot be set up to fail at the outset due to a council that lacks the will to honour the reasonable request she has advanced."

"The citizens, officers and those affected by the past mistakes of the [Thunder Bay Police Service] deserve fundamental change," the letter said.

Not all of that increase to the police budget will come from the tax roll, however, as councillors also voted to cover projected one-time costs in the police service's request — totaling just over $249,000 — by using reserve funds.

City councillors voted to schedule one night of post-budget consultations with the public, where people can give deputations to council, on Feb. 4. The final vote to ratify the budget is scheduled for Feb. 11.

