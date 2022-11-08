Construction on new Thunder Bay correctional complex underway

Construction on a new, $1.2-billion, long-in-the-works Thunder Bay correctional complex is underway.

Work on the 345 bed facility, which is being built on Highway 61, began in the summer. It's expected to be open in 2026.

"This has been a long time coming," said Bill Hayes, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees (OPSEU) Union Local 737, which represents workers at the Thunder Bay Jail.

"Even before I started in in corrections here in Thunder Bay, there was talk of of the new institution, so it's been about 20 years."

Hayes calls the the new facility a "refreshing investment" from the government, and suspects the institution will serve the north well.

"It's going to ease the pressure eventually, but it's still at least four years away, so we're still going to have these issues until that time."

Overcrowding, staffing are major issues at the jail

The major issue at the jail, Hayes said, remains overcrowding.

On the weekend, the inmate count there was nearly 160; the official capacity is 137.

"We had inmates, because we had no space, living in our admitting and discharge area," Hayes said.

He said the overcrowding has required some inmates to be temporarily transferred to other Ontario correctional facilities.

"We have over 100 inmates outside of the Thunder Bay jail," Hayes said. "So when we're sitting at 160 [at the jail], we're actually about 260 inmates that are supposed to be here."

Overcrowding at the jail has been in the spotlight more than ever in recent months, as COVID-19 outbreaks began to take hold of the facility.

The jail has faced numerous outbreaks over the course of the pandemic so far, and experts and the union have demanded action from the government to address the health and safety risks at the facility.

Staffing levels have also been an issue, but that has been improving, Hayes said, with more correctional officers being hired recently.

"The pressures are slowly easing off, but there's still a long way to go, especially in staffing a a major facility like the Thunder Bay correctional complex," Hayes said. "It's going to need to happen steady for the next four years at least, and and then some."

Shawn Bradshaw, president of OPSEU Local 708, which represents workers at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, said he's excited about the new facility being built.

"Finally, people have faith it's gonna happen," he said. "They can talk all they want. Until the shovels are in the ground, it's not really reality for the day-to-day staff."

Both Bradshaw and Hayes said corrections officers had input into the design of the new facility, which will include mental health supports, programming space, greenhouse, and secure yard.

The facility is being built by EllisDon, and is expected to be complete in 2026. (Celine Marti/CBC)

"We've been involved since 2016," Bradshaw said. "They've been very forthcoming with us."

"The group that [contractor] EllisDon hired are a very good group of architects, very humble and understanding of our needs, and our perspective on it, and really in tune with what Ontario wants to do."

"They understand Ontario is not very interested in warehousing inmates anymore," he said. "They're interested in rehabilitating those that can be rehabilitated, so the idea is have more therapeutic environments and treatment options."

Meanwhile, a temporary expansion has been built at the correctional centre, involving modular buildings. However, Bradshaw said it's not operational yet, with final inspections and alterations being done.

Hayes said there's no room to expand at the Thunder Bay Jail site, however, and not all inmates can be transferred from that facility out to the correctional centre.