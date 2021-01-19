Ontario government issues request for proposals for new Thunder Bay correctional facility

A long-awaited new correctional complex in Thunder Bay has taken a step forward, after the Ontario government issued a request for proposals (RFP) for construction of the facility.

The RFP was issued last week to EllisDon Infrastructure Justice, and Fengate PCL Progress Partners; both were selected via a request for qualifications process that began in March 2018.

The RFP includes the design, construction, financing and maintenance of the facility.

The province said it hopes to announce the successful bidder in spring 2022.

The new facility would combine the Thunder Bay District Jail, and the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, into a single complex.

The new correctional complex was initially announced by the previous Ontario Liberal government in 2017. The Progressive Conservative government reaffirmed the provincial commitment to the project in 2019.

The province announced in March that it was expanding the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, and creating more space for various services, including literacy skills, technology training, and programs that support community reintegration.

Work on the expansion is expected to start in April 2021.