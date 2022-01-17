Another COVID-19 outbreak declared in Thunder Bay, this time at the correctional centre

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a second Thunder Bay correctional facility.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Monday announced an outbreak at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, involving the male side of the facility with three confirmed cases.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after an outbreak had been declared at the Thunder Bay District Jail. As of Monday, there are 89 inmates and 14 staff members at the jail who are considered active cases.

Several other correctional facilities across Ontario deal with COVID-19 outbreaks. Among those, the North Bay Jail has about 30 per cent of its staff in isolation with more than 100 inmates testing positive.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 26 patients hospitalized on Monday who have tested positive for COVID-19, with six in the intensive care unit. The hospital's medical and surgical units were at 100 per cent capacity, with the intensive care unit at about 72 per cent occupancy — a level consistent with numbers reported last week.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 184 new cases on Monday, with those numbers also including the weekend. The active case count is now 290, though officials caution the true number of cases may be higher, since some people may not be getting tested.

The Northwestern Health Unit reported 109 new cases.