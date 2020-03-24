Thunder Bay District Health Unit launches phone line to report COVID-19 order violations

The Thunder Bay District Health has launched a phone line where people who have questions or concerns about violating orders in relation to COVID-19 can call.

The phone line can be used to inquire if businesses and individuals may, or may not be following orders related to stopping the spread of the virus.

In a written release Monday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced that in consultation with the City of Thunder Bay, as well as city and provincial police, it has developed a plan to address issues of non-compliance with Ontario's Emergency Orders related to COVID-19.

"Everyone has the responsibility to follow all of the orders that have been issued by governments, and to take every precaution possible to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus," said Dr. Janet DeMille, the Medical Officer of Health at the TBDHU.

People in the Thunder Bay health district can now phone (807) 625- 5900 or toll-free (888) 294-6630 to report any instances of non-compliance with the province's emergency order. The hope is that by creating this "single point of contact", it will "ease the demand on other community and emergency phone lines," health officials stated in the release.

According to the TBDHU, possible reasons for calling the number include:

non-essential businesses which remain open

activities taking place at closed outdoor structures including playgrounds, multi-use courts and skate parks

people gathering in large groups;

individuals who are not following federal quarantine orders.

Restrictions will be enforced

"When we receive a complaint through this new process, we will work with our community partners to enforce the restrictions that have been put in place."

The phone line will be monitored between 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the TBDHU said.

Health officials also issued a reminder that people should only call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency in relation to life or property.