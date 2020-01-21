Thunder Bay health unit monitoring coronavirus situation

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit says it's keeping a close eye on what's been called 2019 novel coronavirus, but so far, it is not advising people to take any precautions beyond typical ones such as regularly washing hands.

The virus, which has caused six deaths in Wuhan, China and infected around 300 people, can cause coughing, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

"They have signage at Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal airports currently, and they are screening anybody who's returning from ... Wuhan in China," said Diana Gowanlock, the manager of infection disease, street nurse and harm reduction programs with the health unit.

But she said people travelling through Pearson Airport to and from Thunder Bay needn't take any special precautions.

"I would just practice normal infection control type precautions that you should do anyways when you go to the airport at this point," she said. "Things like wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth when you cough — that kind of thing."

"It's a rapidly evolving situation," she added. "Current risk in Thunder Bay is obviously very low, but we're just continuing to watch."