Accounting firm begins review of Thunder Bay city spending on programs, services

City officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say an accounting firm has begun a comprehensive independent review of municipal services to determine whether the city is spending money effectively.

City councillors debated the issue of a core services review in March, ultimately deciding to go ahead with it.

"As a new council, it makes sense that we would take a close look at the services the city provides and how we provide them," Mayor Bill Mauro was quoted as saying in a written release from the city announcing the review had started.

"It is council's role to act for the community to set service standards. The data we get from this review will help us to do this in an informed and thoughtful way."

Grant Thornton LLP was contracted to conduct the review.

The city's release said that the review will be done in two phases, with the first — slated to be completed by mid-November — looking to "better understand how value is being delivered to citizens through city programs and services."

The consultants will seek input from city employees and members of council, the public, unions representing city workers and pore over financial records. The second phase will then look for possible alternatives, including reviewing the organizational structure at city hall, with the firm providing "a framework detailing potential options, costs and benefits, and feasibility of delivery options for the future."

The second phase is scheduled to be complete by June 2020.

"This program and service review will give us the advantage of an independent, third party review and data to support effective change and assure council and the citizens of Thunder Bay that we are delivering the right services at the best price," city manager Norm Gale was quoted as saying.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Superior North EMS won't fall under the Grant Thornton review. The fire service is already subject to a separate review, while one for EMS is pending.