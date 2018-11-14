Not 'a random murder': Thunder Bay police update Corbeil homicide investigation
35-year-old Geofrey Corbeil died of multiple gunshot injuries, likely knew assailant, police say
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have released more details about their investigation into the Nov. 11 death of Geofrey Christopher Corbeil, but say it's still too early to know if the homicide is gang-related.
The 35-year-old man had an extensive criminal history, including a homicide conviction in 2005 and dealings in the drug trade, said Det. Insp. Ryan Hughes.
"We do believe it wasn't a random murder," he said, adding that officers suspect Corbeil likely knew his assailant.
Corbeil suffered multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 300 block of South Brodie Street Sunday evening, and was pronounced dead in hospital at approximately 7 p.m. that night.
"We haven't had too many homicides with firearms ... they aren't common," noted Hughes.
Officers are still conducting interviews, going through video surveillance and investigating online comments about a person allegedly seen leaving the residence after the shooting.
However, Hughes said social media posts suggesting there were undercover police near the south-side residence at the time of the shooting, who then left the area, are wrong.
"I can tell you that there was no undercover officers in the area. There was a marked cruiser in that area, probably about an hour before the homicide happened so I can strongly let the public know that if officers heard gunshots that they wouldn't drive away from it."
Corbeil's death is the seventh homicide of the year in Thunder Bay.
Police are asking anyone with any information to call (807) 684-1200, or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.