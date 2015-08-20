Historic Coo House in Thunder Bay, Ont., for sale

One of the oldest buildings in Thunder Bay, Ont., is for sale.

The Coo House, on the city's register of heritage properties, is listed for an asking price of $499,900.

The solid brick house, built in 1898, stands at the corner of Miles and Archibald Streets.

The original architect of the house is unknown, although is thought to be George Coo, the house's original owner. The building features a turret on its northeast corner, along with a number of quarter-wheel windows.

Linda Schutte, along with her late husband, Richard, have owned the historic building since 1983. The pair owned Coo's Fine Gifts, which for nearly 20 years, was known for selling Christmas ornaments.

Schutte said selling the property is emotionally difficult, bringing back many memories.

"The turret on the outside, that was modelled after buildings in Europe that had that, it was so unusual."

"It's very cool, and that's where we always had Santa, in the turret, so when you drove by you could see him up there, checking his list," Schutte chuckled.

She said when they originally renovated the interior in the early 1980s, they found many artifacts in the attic.

"I have pictures from around 1900 when there was nothing around it, just that house. It's just incredible to look at what the downtown was at that time. Square nails, and just kind of neat things from the early 1900s that were up in the attic."

Schutte said that also includes newspaper clippings from the turn of the century documenting when the family would vacation to Europe, or go on other trips.

"When we were renovating it, we tried to keep it as close to 1898, or the older homes as we could. We were able to retrieve big wide baseboards" from other houses being demolished, from the same era.

"Of course, it's a heritage building, built in 1898, so it can never be torn down."

The Coo House was renovated again, in the mid 2010s, before it became Excuria Restaurant. Shutte said the building is now outfitted for food service, but she believes a culinary school or small restaurant would fit the space well.

"We hope it's someone who can get in there, and really be successful, in whatever endeavour, because it's a really unique thing, and draws people, just because it is the Coo House."

The Coo House listing can be found here.