Thunder Bay moves forward with Conservatory renewal

A plan approved by city councillors in October 2020 will see the Thunder Bay Conservatory's production greenhouses rebuilt in 2021.

City council agreed to fund the refurbishment of the three production greenhouses as part of a plan to upgrade the Centennial Botanical Conservatory.

A request for proposal outlined how the city is looking for a consultant to oversee the project, which has a budget of $1.8 million.

Work would start in February, with the consultant working with an architectural firm to design a greenhouse that would connect to two adjacent buildings, using the front of the new greenhouse as a link.

If approved in the 2021 budget, construction would begin by the summer, with a completion date of December 2021.

The production greenhouses grow perennials and annuals for city flower beds, but could, in the future, be potentially accessible to the public, or used for classes, the document stated.

The existing greenhouses on site would be demolished, and new structures, as well as new footings would be erected.

The new greenhouse would be between 780 and 880 square metres and would also feature multiple temperature zones. The document also alludes to future upgrades at the site, stating that the greenhouse may have its heating system adapted, when the main boiler at the conservatory is replaced.

The October report to council noted an upgraded heating and cooling system could save the city $90,000 annually in operating costs.

The new structure would also have to be designed to allow for future expansions, the document said.

"Time is of the essence," the city stated, noting a tight timeline for the project.

City council originally agreed to upgrade the conservatory in 2012, but only maintenance has been done on the structure since then.

The replacement of the cold frame greenhouse, which is used to grow plants for low-impact development (LID) stormwater projects, is valued at $75,000 and would be paid off within a year from savings incurred by not having to acquire plants from other sources, the October report said.