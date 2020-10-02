Thunder Bay botanical conservatory supporters hopeful city council will support grant application

The Friends of the Thunder Bay Conservatory are hopeful city councillors will throw their support behind a grant application that would see renovations done to the facility.

Council on Monday will consider supporting the grant application, being made by city administration to the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. The application requires a council resolution supporting it.

And the $2.5 million in government funding would mean some much-needed work will get done at the conservatory, said Sharon Sidlar, chair of the Friends of the Thunder Bay Conservatory group.

Specifically, Sidlar said, the money would be used to renovate the conservatory's cactus room, and east wing, both of which are currently inaccessible to the public as they don't meet current building codes.

"People want to have weddings at the conservatory," she said. "People have lots of ideas for different events that could be happening there if there was more room."

"And it also just gives more space for people to circulate in the conservatory," Sidlar said. "So, the idea that … we might actually see that happening is just exciting."

Council last year approved spending another $1.8 million to rebuild the conservatory's three production greenhouses.

The building is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.