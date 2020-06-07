Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms one new COVID-19 case

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reported one new COVID-19 case in the Thunder Bay area on Saturday, June 6.

The new case involves a man in his 40's who is a resident in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area. The TBDHU said the man is currently self-isolating, and has yet to determine how he was exposed to the virus.

The TBDHU has now reported 84 COVID-19 cases. Only three cases remain active, with one person remaining hospitalized due to the virus.