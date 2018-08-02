Confederation College launches Decolonization Report

Confederation College released its Decolonization Report this week, highlighting how the institution will change some of its policies to become a more inclusive institution.

The report was written by the college's Decolonization Committee, which will provide a roadmap on how the college, based in Thunder Bay, Ont., will ensure its policies don't contribute to systemic racism.

"We've always known there was systemic racism, so that wasn't an issue or an argument," Confederation College president Kathleen Lynch said.

"It was how to address it."

Lynch said the college hired a consultant in 2018 to look at the institution's practices, which led to the creation of the committee, which established 24 recommendations.

Policies involving anti-racism and human rights, specific to Indigenous people, were committed, as well as a human rights advisor.

Lynch said the committee looked at further things that need to happen at the college, such as using an "equity lens" when looking at policies and procedures.

Particular examples are looking at the practices of third-party vendors, examining internal training opportunities and also seeing if policies are suitable to Indigenous culture.

S. Brenda Small, the vice president of Negahneewin Research Centre, said bereavement policies don't always line up with Indigenous culture.

"Oftentimes in First Nations, Indigenous communities as well, there's often extended family. And so, bereavement does not necessarily mean your immediate family in our context," she said, noting the policy could be extended to beyond immediate family.

Lynch said the college will offer training on equity, relationship building and white privilege, as well as decolonization.

She said a major part of the report is learning how to talk about the issues at hand.

"It offers an opportunity to open up an important dialogue about the history of Canada, and the history of colonialism, and our shared history that many people do not know, and are not aware of," she said.

Lynch said the hope is to reflect the needs of Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario, and said the college needs to hear from its staff and students on how that can be accomplished.

Next year, the college will have the first of its annual report cards, Lynch said, adding it will continue to evolve as the school implements the recommendations.