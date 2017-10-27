Skip to Main Content
Confederation College cancels all classes throughout northwestern Ontario
Thunder Bay·New

Confederation College will halt all of its classes starting Monday.

College will offer classes online starting March 23

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Confederation College will cancel its classes starting March 16, and will move to online learning by March 23. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

The college said in a media release issued Saturday evening, it is cancelling its classes after a recommendation from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The college will suspend all of its classes for a week, starting Monday, March 16. The suspension includes apprenticeship, dual-credit and contract training courses.

During the week, faculty will receive support for online learning. Those classes are scheduled to start on Monday, March 23. The college said it will have more information for students available by Thursday, March 19.

Clinical placements and work placements will continue as usual, the college said.

Regional campuses, in Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Wawa, as well as the SUCCI wellness centre, Minowaadiziiwin, and Northwest Employment Works in the Whalen Building will all close as of March 16.

All college events have also been cancelled, although employees are still expected to report to work.

