Confederation College cancels all classes throughout northwestern Ontario

Confederation College will halt all of its classes starting Monday.

The college said in a media release issued Saturday evening, it is cancelling its classes after a recommendation from Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The college will suspend all of its classes for a week, starting Monday, March 16. The suspension includes apprenticeship, dual-credit and contract training courses.

During the week, faculty will receive support for online learning. Those classes are scheduled to start on Monday, March 23. The college said it will have more information for students available by Thursday, March 19.

Clinical placements and work placements will continue as usual, the college said.

Regional campuses, in Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Wawa, as well as the SUCCI wellness centre, Minowaadiziiwin, and Northwest Employment Works in the Whalen Building will all close as of March 16.

All college events have also been cancelled, although employees are still expected to report to work.