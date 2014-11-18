An expert on concussions and long-time emergency department doctor in Thunder Bay, Ont., says there's a lot more awareness these days around the brain injury and that means people are much more likely to take a potential one seriously.

Still, David McKee says that continued education, especially for children and teens, remains hugely important, as local students get ready to take part in a special one-day workshop focusing on concussions and the importance of reporting and preventing them. McKee is now with the Lakehead University Concussion Clinic.

McKee told CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning that there are hundreds of concussion diagnoses a year from sports-related injuries in Thunder Bay.

"There's lots in Thunder Bay and the area," he said. "Sports-related ... 700-a-year are going to happen in Thunder Bay in this year."

"That's the number that we see."

It's Rowan's Law Day... named after 17-year-old Rowan Stringer who died as a result of injuries playing rugby. In the week prior to her death she suffered two concussions. Dr. David McKee and Nick Renyard of the Lakehead University Thunderwolves Hockey Team will be talking with student athletes, parents, coaches and health care professionals this week about the symptoms and dangers of concussions. 9:41

A number of events are planned throughout the week in connection with Rowan's Law Day on Sept. 25. The law and the day is named after Rowan Stringer — a 17 year-old Ottawa athlete who died in May 2013 after sustaining head injuries while playing high school rugby.

Ontario passed legislation in March 2016 designed to protect athletes and to educate parents and guardians, coaches and officials about the dangers of head injuries. McKee said there is much more awareness nowadays about the importance of testing for concussions and how best to treat them.

"It's part of the awareness, there's more people coming in, for sure."

'I'm going to tell them that I made mistakes'

On Monday, McKee said he, along with Lakehead University Thunderwolves goaltender Nic Renyard will be speaking with Thunder Bay senior elementary and high school students at the second student concussion education symposium.

Renyard, who said he was diagnosed with his first concussion four years ago when he was playing at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, added that he likely had several others before that he just played through.

There also wasn't a lot of support or up-to-date information at his school when he was recovering, he said. His experience will be a central part of his presentation to students, he said.

"I'm going to tell them that I made mistakes, learn from my mistakes," he said. "There's going to be a support system for them and help them make the right choices and getting back to play."

Renyard said he suffered another concussion two seasons ago when playing for the Thunderwolves and the treatment he received working with McKee was "a night and day difference."

On Sept. 25, McKee said he will also be helping lead a public forum discussion on concussions at Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute, as well as meeting with physicians two days later.