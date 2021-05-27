Lighter concrete, just as strong - new invention developed by man from Thunder Bay

When you lift up a pail of concrete, you know how heavy it is.

One man from Thunder Bay, Ont., along with his business partners, have a solution to make that pail half as heavy, but even stronger than what is in the original bucket.

Matt Boehler is part of the group that has created what is dubbed the world's strongest, lightest concrete. While it may not matter to a person using concrete for their backyard fence, lowering the weight of concrete, has many real world benefits.

"There's a lot of precast that goes on, so for example, in concrete bridges, they typically ship concrete beams or girders," said Boehler. "If those girders have the same strength, but they're half the weight, all the sudden you can ship a lot more, and have a lot less travel expenses."

Boehler, along with Chris Calvin and Mike Holmes are all directors of Lightweight Concrete Solutions Inc.

Calvin has been involved in the concrete industry for decades. But, after a motorcycle accident, he was unable to do his regular job, and the idea of lightweight concrete intrigued him.

"It was a lot of trial and error with trying different materials," said Calvin. "Making it light was easy. Making it strong, resistant, now, that was that that was the ticket. We had no problems making it light."

"However, we didn't have any compressive strength with it. And it was a combination of luck and mistake that Matt and I figured it out."

Compressive strength is the ability for a material to absorb weight, without changing its size or shape. For example, it could be the weight of a high-rise building on top of a concrete foundation.

The company now has patented, or in the process of patenting its concrete formulas in 91 countries.

"The first mix Matt and I developed was what we call shotcrete. Shotcrete is basically concrete that's pumped through a line pump and then blown against the wall. But it's got its own special properties and that's starting to be used more and more in structural applications like in downtown Toronto," Calvin said.

Curing at an even temperature

The pair said what surprised them, is the demand for concrete with an ability to cure at an even temperature. When traditional concrete is poured, it creates a lot of heat, which can lead to warmer sections of a pour than others, which can result in cracking.

The lightweight concrete cures more evenly, and does not require substantial cooling lines, or other extra building materials to ensure an even cure, meaning no cracks.

Calvin said their concrete is 46 per cent lighter than traditional concrete, and produces 35 per cent less CO2 emissions than the traditional mix.

While benefits are seen by reducing the weight and its environmental footprint, Calvin said high rise buildings could end up with slightly more floorspace. He said condominum buildings near Vancouver are an example of work that's no longer needed to ensure the ground can support the weight of the structure.

8:18 Matt Boehler: Lightweight Concrete It may be the world's lightest and strongest concrete, and it was co-invented by somebody from Thunder Bay. 8:18

"All the condo projects there, they actually build these giant city block areas and they fill them with dirt and it's supposed to compress the soil so that when they put the load of the entire structure with everything and everybody in it, that the soil won't compress any more than it already is."

"If you can reduce that [weight] by 46 percent and still maintain the same structural components, not only have you lowered the weight, but because you're not supporting so much weight above, you can actually wind up with more square footage," Calvin said.