Free compost now available at Thunder Bay landfill

Free compost is now available at Thunder Bay's Solid Waste and Recycling Facility, the city said.

The compost pick-up area is located to the east of the old landfill entrance on John Street Road, and compost can be picked up from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We're happy to again offer free compost to all residents," said Jason Sherband, the city's solid waste and recycling services manager. "Leaf and yard waste that's picked up during our curbside collection programs is blended with organic waste, and is ideal for use in landscaping, flower beds and lawns. It's not suitable for vegetable gardens."

People will need to bring their own shovels and containers when picking up compost, which will be available while quantities last.