Community Safety Awards handed out at Thunder Bay City Hall

Awards that recognize groups and individuals who have made Thunder Bay, Ont., a safer place were presented for the 8th time on Monday night at city hall.

The following people and groups were recognized:

Ron Kanutski, Community Hero Award

Rahne Mehagan, Young Leader Award

Dalton Shapwaykeesic, Neighbourhood Youth Action Award

Out of the Cold program, Outstanding Community Project

Standup4cleanup, Outstanding Community Project

Neechee Studio, Outstanding Community Project

Thunder Bay Situation Table, Outstanding Community Project

Ron Kanutski, who received the community hero award, said he believes many other people around the city are more worthy than he is of such recognition. He works in the addictions and mental health field, but is also a stand-up comedian.

Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs, Crime Prevention Chair Jeff Upton, award recipient Ron Kanutski and Apex Security at the Mayor's Community Safety Awards. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Kanutski said Thunder Bay is a good place to live, even though the city is not perfect.

"I came here to get better, and when I initially got here I got on the wrong track, but, that was my doing, that wasn't the city's doing," he said.

"When I started to live a better way of life, this became a great place, and I will stand up for this city. This is a good place to live."

Kanutski said he owes a lot to the former manager of Shelter House, Vince Bogdan, helped him get a job in 1990. He said Bogdan wrote on his resume that, "Ron is a real person," which helped him become a better person.

"I took a lot of shortcuts, I didn't take the best advice. I broke the law from time to time, I don't think I was a good person, I didn't have the best behaviours," Kanutski said.

"I joked, between 1987 and 1989, I probably could have won another award in Thunder Bay, it wouldn't be the community hero award, it would have been the community idiot, that's probably what I would get, or the community problem."

But last night's award recognized Kanutski's continuing efforts to work with marginalized people, as well as fostering children and youth who need a home and family.

The awards were originally created shortly after Mayor Keith Hobbs came into office in 2010.