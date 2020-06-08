Ready to reopen? Thunder Bay's Community Economic Development Commission ready to help

The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) is reaching out to help businesses reopen in the northwestern Ontario city after the provincial government announced Monday that it is easing restrictions in a number of health unit jurisdictions, which have low COVID-19 caseloads.

"It's a good start", said Eric Zakrewski, the chief executive officer of the CEDC, which had long been lobbying for a regional approach to reopening.

The CEDC has been reaching out to the business community throughout the pandemic, offering one-on-one sessions and roundtable discussions in an effort to both keep people informed, while also staying up to date on the challenges they're facing and taking those concerns back to all levels of government.

Now, as a wide variety of businesses and services, including restaurants, hair salons and tourist attractions, prepare to reopen as early as Friday, the commission is helping businesses decipher new safety regulations for the public, and employees.

'Sea of information' for businesses to wade through

"The number one issue that we see business owners having is that there is just a sea of information out there and it's really difficult to figure out what applies to each specific business or sector, so we're helping them navigate all that and we're really coaching the business on what reopening is going to look like and then we also share best practices among the different sectors," said Zakrewski.

He noted the Ontario government has been providing only a small period between announcing reopenings and their actual dates, which can leave businesses scrambling to catch up.

Zakrewski said that's why sharing information around best practices has become so crucial.

When "one owner figures out how to pivot under the new restrictions for operation, we help share that so that the rest of local businesses can learn from that on the fly, adapt that to their business and get back to profitable operations as quickly as possible."

He said he appreciates both the public and businesses find it "overwhelming" to know exactly what to do to keep people safe as the information around physical distancing and wearing masks continues to evolve through research and studies going on around the world.

CEDC resources free for businesses

That's why the CEDC, he said, is deferring to health and government officials for the best advice and best practices in sectors as diverse as hospitality and mining.

However Zakrewski said he wants people to see the CEDC as an important resource, a place where they can address the impact of the pandemic on their business.

"It's free to any business owner to give us a call, no matter what the question is," or what government program it may pertain to, he said. "We're happy to help."