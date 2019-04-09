Thunder Bay community centres under city's microscope

Thunder Bay's community centres could become less community based, and more centralized, depending on a report from city administration.

Just over a year ago, city council approved what is known as the Recreation and Facilities Master Plan, also known as FIT Together. The plan called for a review of how community centres run, as well as what services they offer.

Administration, as part of its first report to council on the matter, suggests city staff should slowly begin to manage the day-to-day operations of the centres, while still maintaining citizen input on programs and improvements to the buildings.

"If in fact the city takes it over, and looks after all the administration, how many more staff does that create?," asked Councillor Rebecca Johnson, after the Monday night meeting.

Johnson was the only councillor to ask about the first report.

"So, that's a big difference from staffing from the city from volunteers or a part-time staff person, that is being hired by the volunteer boards."

The vast majority of community centres in Thunder Bay are operated solely by volunteers, with some of the larger centres having a part-time manager.

The following community centres fall under the study:

Current River Rec Centre

Jumbo Gardens

North End

North McIntyre (owned by North McIntyre Recreational Centre Inc.)

Oliver Road

South Neebing

Vale (owned by Thunder Bay District Housing Authority)

Vickers Heights

West Arthur

West Thunder

Johnson said the review also looked at what centres are being utilized, and said she couldn't rule out closing community centres to save money, as it has been done before.

The report notes it will look at demographics in an area, along with existing programs and services to determine how community centres should operate, and what programming should be provided in a specific area.

The city said it has concerns with a lack of legal agreements between the centres and the city, as well as how some of the centres are governed.

Other concerns are volunteer burnout, financial instability for some centres, and ensuring the centres meet the needs of the community.

The report leans to changing how centres are governed, with another report due to council in May, and the final report due in September.

The new operating model, if approved, would be implemented in 2020-2021.