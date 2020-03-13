Thunder Bay Community Auditorium postpones events due to COVID-19

The Thunder Bay Community Auditorium is postponing all upcoming events at the venue into early April due to concerns about COVID-19.

Postponed events include the Snowed In Comedy Tour scheduled for Mar. 21, Peppa Pig's Adventure, scheduled for Apr. 3, and Jesse Cook's performance scheduled for Apr. 4.

"It all fell back to the chief medical officer of Ontario who made a recommendation that gatherings of 1,000 or more were discouraged," said Trevor Hurtig, manager of marketing and development for the auditorium. "We started looking at what that meant for us right away. And the promoters and agents and event organizers of these shows... did not want to proceed in light of kind of going against the advice of the chief medical officer."

Even Baby Shark Live, which wasn't scheduled to take place until June 19 is now on hold as the tour is expensive, and the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the entire project, Hurtig explained.

The auditorium is working with agents to reschedule the postponed dates, and some are already rebooked.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story scheduled for Mar. 13 has already been rescheduled to May 21, while the Snowed in Comedy Tour, scheduled for Mar. 21 has been moved to June 19.

"It's going to take a little bit of time with some of them for sure, but some of them, we're able to confirm new dates right away," Hurtig said.

The auditorium is encouraging ticket-holders to hold onto their tickets until new dates are confirmed. However, those needing refunds are asked to contact the box office.

Staff are asking people not to call the box office or the administration line simply to find out the status of shows, as they need to keep the lines open to process refunds and conduct other business.

The auditorium is posting updates on the status of events on its website at http://www.tbca.com/.