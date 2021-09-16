Meet Thunder Bay's comedian-turned-biscotti baker
Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company offers flavours from chocomint to persian
Faced with a slim job market during the pandemic, Taylor Green switched from comedy to starting a company based on his mother's popular biscotti recipe.
Founded in September 2020, the Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company produces a North American-style biscotti, a twice-baked biscuit designed to be dipped in a beverage. It's slightly softer than its Italian counterpart, and available in a variety of untraditional flavours, including a take on Thunder Bay's beloved persian.
To learn about his journey from comedy to baking, I spoke with Taylor Green. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.
For more information, go visit Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company's website, or visit their kiosk at 507 Victoria Ave. E. in Thunder Bay.
"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
