Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Meet Thunder Bay's comedian-turned-biscotti baker

Faced with a slim job market during the pandemic, Taylor Green switched from comedy to baking biscotti, founding the Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company last September.

Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company offers flavours from chocomint to persian

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Taylor Green is the owner of Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company in Thunder Bay. (Submitted by Taylor Green)

Faced with a slim job market during the pandemic, Taylor Green switched from comedy to starting a company based on his mother's popular biscotti recipe.

Founded in September 2020, the Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company produces a North American-style biscotti, a twice-baked biscuit designed to be dipped in a beverage. It's slightly softer than its Italian counterpart, and available in a variety of untraditional flavours, including a take on Thunder Bay's beloved persian.

Biscotti inspired by Thunder Bay's iconic persian. (Submitted by Taylor Green)

To learn about his journey from comedy to baking, I spoke with Taylor Green. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North7:34Northern Nosh: Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company
Jonathan spoke with Taylor Green, owner of Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company in Thunder Bay to find out how the former comedian ended up producing the twice-baked biscuits as a business. 7:34

For more information, go visit Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company's website, or visit their kiosk at 507 Victoria Ave. E. in Thunder Bay.

Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company's kiosk on Victoria Avenue East. (Submitted by Taylor Green)

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now