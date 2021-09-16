Meet Thunder Bay's comedian-turned-biscotti baker

Faced with a slim job market during the pandemic, Taylor Green switched from comedy to starting a company based on his mother's popular biscotti recipe.

Founded in September 2020, the Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company produces a North American-style biscotti, a twice-baked biscuit designed to be dipped in a beverage. It's slightly softer than its Italian counterpart, and available in a variety of untraditional flavours, including a take on Thunder Bay's beloved persian.

Biscotti inspired by Thunder Bay's iconic persian. (Submitted by Taylor Green)

To learn about his journey from comedy to baking, I spoke with Taylor Green. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North 7:34 Northern Nosh: Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company Jonathan spoke with Taylor Green, owner of Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company in Thunder Bay to find out how the former comedian ended up producing the twice-baked biscuits as a business. 7:34

For more information, go visit Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company's website, or visit their kiosk at 507 Victoria Ave. E. in Thunder Bay.

Sleeping Giant Biscotti Company's kiosk on Victoria Avenue East. (Submitted by Taylor Green)

