Thunder Bay woman seriously injured after collision with 2 vehicles and house

A 56-year-old woman is in serious condition in hospital after a collision involving two vehicles and a house Thursday morning in Thunder Bay, Ont.

She was driving a silver Dodge pickup truck westbound on Walsh Street and rear-ended a silver Hyundai driven by an 86-year-old Thunder Bay man at the intersection of Brown Street in the city's south end shortly before 10:30 a.m., Thunder Bay police said in a written release Thursday afternoon.

Police said the truck then continued in a northwest direction and hit a house and a parked vehicle at the northwest corner of the intersection.

According to police, the elderly man was not injured, and they believe a medical issue precipitated the collision.

The intersection was closed to all traffic for several hours while collision investigators from the traffic unit gathered evidence. Their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Thunder Bay police traffic unit at (807) 684-1276.