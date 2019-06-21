Thunder Bay police close Balmoral Street, Central Avenue intersection following Friday collision
The intersection of Balmoral Street at Central Avenue in Thunder Bay, Ont., was closed for several hours Friday following a morning motor vehicle collision, Thunder Bay police announced in a written release.
Extent of injuries unknown following morning crash
The intersection of Balmoral Street at Central Avenue in Thunder Bay, Ont., was closed for several hours Friday following a morning motor vehicle collision.
The number of people, vehicles and extent of any injuries was still being determined, Thunder Bay Police Service announced in a written release shortly before 10 a.m.
The traffic unit was investigating, and police advised drivers to avoid the intersection and find alternate routes.
More information will be made public, as the investigation continues, police said.