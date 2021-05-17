Passenger pulled from car in multi-vehicle collision on Thunder Bay's south side

Thunder Bay police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that sent two people to hospital on Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Arthur Street West, just east of Mapleward Road, and involved three vehicles.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 9:22 a.m.

Firefighters said one of the vehicles involved in the crash had caught fire. An occupant of one of the other vehicles was pulled to safety by another person who was involved in the crash, firefighters said Monday.

Firefighters said two people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash, one of whom had life-threatening injuries.

Thunder Bay police said sections of Arthur Street West and Mapleward Road remain closed due to the ongoing investigation.

No further information has yet been provided.