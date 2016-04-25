Firefighters extract driver from vehicle after head-on collision in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a head-on collision that resulted in a person being trapped inside their vehicle on Monday.

Police said officers and firefighters were called to Waterloo Street, just south of Cameron Street, at about 11 p.m. with reports of a motor vehicle collision. Responding officers found that two vehicles had collided head-on.

Investigation revealed a GMC Jimmy was travelling south on Waterloo Street, when it crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver of the Jimmy, who police said was a 27-year-old Thunder Bay man, sustained serious injuries in the collision. The driver of the Ram, a 27-year-old Thunder Bay woman, was also injured, but not seriously, police said.

One of the drivers was trapped inside their vehicle and required extraction by firefighters, however police have not specified which.

The roadway was closed for several hours due to the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has other information about the incident, is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.