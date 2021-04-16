Cold weather programming ends in Thunder Bay even as cold weather continues

Some cold weather programs for vulnerable populations in Thunder Bay, Ont., came to an end on Thursday – even though the cold weather has not – and one program has decided to carry on without funding because of the need.

Funding for the care bus, the warming shelters and the Out of the Cold shelter program all ended March 31.

But Environment Canada reported that the average temperature in March 2022 was -6.9 degrees, nearly 1.5 degrees colder than the average of -5.5.

The temperature hit a record low of -24 on March 28, beating the previous record for the day of -22.8 degrees set in 1955.

The city also saw considerably more precipitation this March than usual: 56.6 millimetres compared to an average of 41.6

The Grace Place Out of the Cold program provides 15 shelter beds to those with nowhere else to go. It can accommodate an additional three people on mats when necessary. (CBC News)

"We've had a huge amount of snowfall, and that makes for really wet feet and footwear," said Michelle Kolobutin, the harm reduction and managed alcohol program coordinator at NorWest Community Health Centres, which operates the care bus.

"I am concerned about people not having as many spots to go."

Kolobutin said she hoped that businesses and organizations would be sensitive to people's need to keep warm and allow them to linger in their spaces while the weather is still cold.

The care bus is like a "security blanket" for NorWest and other organizations, she said, because it helps keep people warm, connects them to harm reduction staff, provides transportation to services and fills gaps when other services are closed.

"We're going to be on extra alert these next couple of weeks here while we transition," she said.

'Winter hasn't ended'

One program in the city is so concerned about the cold weather that it's decided to stay open for another month even though its funding expired Thursday.

Grace Place will continue to offer its 15-bed Out of the Cold shelter program until the end of April.

"Winter hasn't ended," said Gary Macsemchuk, one of the pastors.

"We're still in the midst of snow and cold weather, and people still need a place to sleep overnight. … We're still very close to our maximum capacity."

The ministry, which provides meals, social support and other necessities for people who are dealing with poverty, homelessness and marginalization, has been putting aside money from its annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser to supplement Out of the Cold, Macsemchuk said.

They were able to dip into those funds to support their April opening, and they still have another month of funding in reserve in case there is another cold month that falls outside their funding period, he said.

The ministry, meanwhile, has also secured funding for Out of the Cold for the coming two years, Macsemchuck said.