Code Black: no ambulances available in Thunder Bay Thursday for at least 10-15 mins

The chief of Superior North Emergency Medical Services says no ambulances were available in Thunder Bay, Ont., Thursday night for a period of at least 10 to 15 minutes because all of the vehicles were in use.

The so-called Code Black situation, which happened around 10 p.m., was caused in part by delays admitting patients at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Wayne Gates told CBC.

"It wasn't like there was a huge spike in calls, but the one factor seems to be just the ability for our paramedics to unload patients at emerg," he said. "We had one crew that was sitting there for three hours before they could get their patient transferred over."

EMS received one Code Four — that's life-threatening — call during the Code Black, and it dispatched a supervisor to respond to it, Gates said. However the call was subsequently cancelled.

EMS began the process of calling in an ambulance from Conmee, he added, but it was able to cancel it as it wasn't needed.

Code Blacks are far less common than they used to be since the service got an additional ambulance in July, Gates said.

"We haven't had one this long to go for a 10 or 15 minute gap for quite a while," he added.

