Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., seize more than 2 kg of cocaine

Two people from Thunder Bay are facing charges after police seized more than 2 kilograms of cocaine at a north-side location.

The arrests stem from an investigation into drug trafficking by Thunder Bay police, with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police.

The two accused were arrested at an apartment in the 100 block of Bruce Street at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A search of a vehicle parked at the residence led to the seizure of what police said was a "significant" quantity of cocaine.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the apartment itself, and executed it at about 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

That led to police seizing more cocaine, more than $50,000 in cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police said the estimated street value of the cocaine is more than $250,000.

A 26-year-old Thunder Bay man and 21-year-old Thunder Bay woman are both facing drug-related charges.

They appeared in court on Wednesday, and were remanded into custody.