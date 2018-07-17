Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., have seized several kilograms of cocaine from an apartment on the north end of Cumberland Street.

Police said they obtained and executed a search warrant on the residence just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11 and found nearly three kilograms of cocaine with a street value of over $296,000.

According to a written statement on Tuesday, while police were searching the apartment, the suspect came home and was arrested.

A 22-year-old from Toronto has been arrested and charged with several offences including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Police said the 22-year-old is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.