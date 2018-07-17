Thunder Bay police seize over $296K worth of cocaine
Nearly three kilograms of cocaine was seized from an apartment on Cumberland Street
Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., have seized several kilograms of cocaine from an apartment on the north end of Cumberland Street.
Police said they obtained and executed a search warrant on the residence just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11 and found nearly three kilograms of cocaine with a street value of over $296,000.
According to a written statement on Tuesday, while police were searching the apartment, the suspect came home and was arrested.
A 22-year-old from Toronto has been arrested and charged with several offences including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.
Police said the 22-year-old is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.